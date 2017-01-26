Colin Hay releasing 'Fierce Mercy,' touring

Men At Work frontman Colin Hay launched a solo career after his band's 1986 breakup, and it got something of a boost with younger audiences in the mid-2000s thanks to Zach Braff having him on the Garden State soundtrack and on Scrubs . Colin's set to release a new solo album, Fierce Mercy , on March 3 via Compass Records , and we're premiering the album's new single "Come Tumblin' Down."

