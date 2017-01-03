Cocaine smugglers face life in prison
Three of nine suspected cocaine smugglers nabbed by the Key West-based Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew in May in the Caribbean Sea will forgo trial and plead guilty as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors. Jorge Armando Anchundia Bazurto, Freddy Rodolfo Espinal Castro and Andres Geovanny Zambrano Garcia all will face a minimum of 10 years in federal prison and a... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
