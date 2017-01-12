City to vote on joining FKAA to fight...

City to vote on joining FKAA to fight against FPL

The Key West City Commission will vote Wednesday to join the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority in opposition of Florida Power & Light's plans to add two new nuclear reactors to its Homestead facility. Commissioner Richard Payne is sponsoring a resolution asking the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to deny FPL's application for its Turkey Point nuclear power plant un... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

