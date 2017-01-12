City to vote on joining FKAA to fight against FPL

The Key West City Commission will vote Wednesday to join the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority in opposition of Florida Power & Light's plans to add two new nuclear reactors to its Homestead facility. Commissioner Richard Payne is sponsoring a resolution asking the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to deny FPL's application for its Turkey Point nuclear power plant un... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

