City hires law firm over harbor dispute
The battle over access to Truman Harbor could be entering a new chapter with the city's retention of an Orlando-based law firm. Gray Robinson Attorneys at Law have been hired to explore legal options against the Navy over the 2013 public closure of the harbor, according to Key West City Attorney Shawn Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alfred an Michelle nuemann
|Jan 1
|Gorge
|1
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Dec 31
|an HON
|41
|Don't hire Rusty Lemon
|Dec 22
|Teacher
|1
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Dec 15
|Born into it
|14
|Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ...
|Dec '16
|Alphaj
|2
|trump might try to deport good cubans
|Oct '16
|Democrat
|2
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Oct '16
|Boobie guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC