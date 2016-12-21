City Hall grand opening Tuesday
The City of Key West will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Josephine Parker City Hall at Historic Glynn Archer School at noon on Tuesday. The building's saga has been going on since before Mayor Craig Cates first took office in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alfred an Michelle nuemann
|14 hr
|Gorge
|1
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Sat
|an HON
|42
|Don't hire Rusty Lemon
|Dec 22
|Teacher
|1
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Dec 15
|Born into it
|14
|Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ...
|Dec 5
|Alphaj
|2
|trump might try to deport good cubans
|Oct '16
|Democrat
|2
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Oct '16
|Boobie guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC