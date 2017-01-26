Chefs square off in annual classic

While the Key West Food and Wine Festival takes over venues throughout island, the 23rd annual Master Chef's Classic, also in the Southernmost City, is the huge deal in its own right. Leading local chefs take part in the culinary competition and tasting set for 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 29 overlooking Key West Harbor at the Westin Key West Resort and Marina Pier, 245 Front St. Chefs will concoct their most creative offerings, competing for top honors in the appetizer, entree and dessert categories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.