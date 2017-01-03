Blue Angels to fly over H.B. next week

In this file photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels perform their precision aerobatics over the Florida Keys during the Southernmost Air Spectacular at Naval Air Station Key West, in Key West, Fla. In this file photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels perform their precision aerobatics over the Florida Keys during the Southernmost Air Spectacular at Naval Air Station Key West, in Key West, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.