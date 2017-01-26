Beach-bomb terror suspect doesna t know the 1st thing about ISIS, lawyer says at trial

Harlem Suarez, a 25-year-old man Stock Island charged with plotting to bury a bomb wrapped in nails under the sand at a Key West beach, is nothing like the homegrown ISIS sympathizer federal prosecutors have described, his defense team told a jury Monday. "There's no action, it's just talk," Richard Della Fera, a Fort Lauderdale-based attorney who, with law partner Joshua Entin, is representing Suarez, said in opening trial statements Monday.

