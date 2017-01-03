Battered bridge begs for 2016 to be gone

One of the earliest and weirdest only-in-the-Keys tales from the year came in February when a homeless drifter took a stolen backhoe on a joy ride across the iconic bridge around midnight, with Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies in pursuit - at 13 mph. Carl J. Blahnik was finally was caught and in November was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges.

