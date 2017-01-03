Barfly compares himself to Gandhi and MLK in resisting arrest, cops say
A drunken Key West man who refused to leave a Duval Street bar told police he was "passively resisting" in the tradition of Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr., according to an arrest report. Mark David Redding, 57, was taken into custody under the Marchman Act but later arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest without violence for refusing to cooperate with officers.
