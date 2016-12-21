Audubon Lecture Series begins

The Florida Keys Audubon Society will kick off its 2017 Lecture Series on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Key West Garden Club at 1100 Atlantic Blvd. The speakers will be Dr. Mark Whiteside and Beryn Harty. Whiteside is president of FKAS and a life-long birdwatcher.

