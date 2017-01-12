Asleep at the wheel, Key West driver lands in water off U.S. 1
A 19-year-old Key West driver nodded off behind the wheel on U.S. 1 and crashed into the water Thursday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Cameron James Castleman walked away from the single-car wreck with only minor injuries after driving his 2010 Kia Soul off the highway just south of Big Pine Key at mile marker 29 and into the North Pine Channel about 8:36 p.m., according to Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer
|23 hr
|Michael D
|1
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Stupid here
|105
|Alfred an Michelle nuemann
|Jan 1
|Gorge
|1
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Dec 31
|an HON
|41
|Don't hire Rusty Lemon
|Dec 22
|Teacher
|1
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Dec 15
|Born into it
|14
|Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ...
|Dec '16
|Alphaj
|2
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC