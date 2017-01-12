Asleep at the wheel, Key West driver ...

Asleep at the wheel, Key West driver lands in water off U.S. 1

34 min ago

A 19-year-old Key West driver nodded off behind the wheel on U.S. 1 and crashed into the water Thursday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Cameron James Castleman walked away from the single-car wreck with only minor injuries after driving his 2010 Kia Soul off the highway just south of Big Pine Key at mile marker 29 and into the North Pine Channel about 8:36 p.m., according to Lt.

