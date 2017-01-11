A seafood market called Fishbusterz is busted over 123 undersized hogfish
A prominent Key West-area seafood market has been caught with 123 undersized hogfish in its stock, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The general manager of Fishbusterz , 6406 Maloney Ave. on Stock Island, was cited Monday for two alleged misdemeanors - undersized hogfish and not having a wholesale dealer license - after an anonymous complaint prompted FWC officers to investigate the market.
