Work to start soon at Peary Court

Renovation plans for Peary Court apartments are in the design and permitting stages, five months after The Cornfeld Group closed the $60 million purchase. The first of several renovation projects for the property located alongside Palm Avenue and White Street will be to convert some existing 1,300 square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom units into one-bedroom units, according to Jeff Cornfeld.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.