Woman arrested after hitting mother

Woman arrested after hitting mother

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: KeysNews.com

KEY WEST a" A 34-year-old woman who blamed her mother when she was refused a new tag for a vehicle was arrested Tuesday after hitting her mother in the face, according to Key West police. The woman was charged with battery on a victim who is 65 or older and two additional counts of battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... 19 hr Caciques a liar 9
Don't hire Rusty Lemon Dec 22 Teacher 1
News Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit Dec 15 Born into it 14
Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ... Dec 5 Alphaj 2
trump might try to deport good cubans Oct '16 Democrat 2
Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be... Oct '16 Boobie guy 1
old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09) Oct '16 JerryMitchell 20
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,945 • Total comments across all topics: 277,415,749

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC