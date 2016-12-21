With cash gifts, mystery donor asks K...

With cash gifts, mystery donor asks Key West to remember police officers sometimes pay dearly

Key West Police Chief Donie Lee hugs a woman he randomly gifted with a $100 donation courtesy of an anonymous couple that gave the police department $5,000 divvied up into cards that each included a $100 bill and a statement reminding all of the danger law enforcement officers face daily. Police didn't ID the woman with Lee.

