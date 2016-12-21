Wiener dogs take over Duval
For dachshunds, their people and everyone who loves tail-wagging fun, Key West should be a doggone good place to be at noon New Year's Eve. That's because about 175 canines and their human companions are expected to gather downtown for the 13th annual Key West Dachshund Walk.
