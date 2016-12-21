What drops on New Year's Eve? Not jus...

What drops on New Year's Eve? Not just Times Square ball

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, female impersonator Gary Marion, known as Sushi, hangs in a giant replica of a woman's high heel shoe in Key West, Fla. Beginning at about 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the shoe with Sushi in it is to be lowered to Duval Street to mark the beginning of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... 10 hr Caciques a liar 9
Don't hire Rusty Lemon Dec 22 Teacher 1
News Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit Dec 15 Born into it 14
Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ... Dec 5 Alphaj 2
trump might try to deport good cubans Oct '16 Democrat 2
Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be... Oct '16 Boobie guy 1
old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09) Oct '16 JerryMitchell 20
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,807 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,162

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC