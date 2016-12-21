What drops on New Year's Eve? Not just Times Square ball

In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, female impersonator Gary Marion, known as Sushi, hangs in a giant replica of a woman's high heel shoe in Key West, Fla. Beginning at about 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the shoe with Sushi in it is to be lowered to Duval Street to mark the beginning of 2016.

