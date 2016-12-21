Tours give glimpses into great homes
Year after year, houses in Key West are renovated or expanded to suit the demands of modern living or desired lifestyles. The Old Island Restoration Foundation begins its 57th home-tour season Dec. 27 and 28 with homes that exemplify different approaches to adapting cozy homes for occupancy now and through future.
