Three teams unbeaten after 3 weeks of play

The Key West Coed Softball League took a week off for the holidays and will resume play on Tuesday, Jan. 3. After three weeks of play, T&W Chevron, Rusty Anchor and Wee Care remain unbeaten each with a 2-0 record. Wee Care's Laura Hockworth led the way with a trio of base hits.

