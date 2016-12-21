Social media post leads to more arrests

Note to young would-be thieves: Don't post social media pics of stolen property if you don't want to get arrested. A man arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office last week in connection with an attempted burglary on Sugarloaf Key is facing additional charges by Key West police for other burglaries due to a social media post by a juveni... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.