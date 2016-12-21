Social media post leads to more arrests
Note to young would-be thieves: Don't post social media pics of stolen property if you don't want to get arrested. A man arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office last week in connection with an attempted burglary on Sugarloaf Key is facing additional charges by Key West police for other burglaries due to a social media post by a juveni... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't hire Rusty Lemon
|5 hr
|Teacher
|1
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Dec 15
|Born into it
|14
|Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ...
|Dec 5
|Alphaj
|2
|trump might try to deport good cubans
|Oct '16
|Democrat
|2
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Oct '16
|Boobie guy
|1
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|JerryMitchell
|20
|please go vote hillary
|Oct '16
|vote hillary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC