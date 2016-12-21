Snapchat photo with cash sends a 19-year-old woman to jail

Katherine Lebrigio Cruz, 19, was arrested Friday on suspicion of burglary, cocaine possession and evidence tampering - all felonies - along with two juvenile males and a 22-year-old homeless man police say were involved in the Dec. 14 break-in on Sunrise Drive in which several thousand dollars were swiped. Key West detectives said a big break came when they found a Snapchat post by a 16-year-old boy they knew from his previous brushes with law enforcement.

