Sheriff's Animal Farm, Stock Island
Snowflake the alpaca grazes on a warm December day at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Animal Farm, a petting zoo for rescued animals, located just outside Key West. The community came out in force for the 41st annual Key Largo 4th of July parade sponsored by the Reporter and the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't hire Rusty Lemon
|5 hr
|Teacher
|1
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Dec 15
|Born into it
|14
|Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ...
|Dec 5
|Alphaj
|2
|trump might try to deport good cubans
|Oct '16
|Democrat
|2
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Oct '16
|Boobie guy
|1
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|JerryMitchell
|20
|please go vote hillary
|Oct '16
|vote hillary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC