Police: Woman hits mom, throws food at grandma over license plate problem

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

A 34-year-old Key West woman hit her mom in the face and threw food at her grandma after a state office refused to grant her a license plate, police said. Jessica Reynolds was arrested Tuesday at her home in the 1200 block of 11th Street and booked into the county jail on Stock Island for felony battery and two misdemeanor battery counts.

