Local man arrested in NY on lewd-lascivious charges

A 74-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl earlier this year was booked into Monroe County Detention Center on Wednesday after he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in New York, according to Key West police. Leonard Arthur Scovel of Key West was charged with two counts of felony lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim under 12. For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

