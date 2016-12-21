Keys libraries busy with the season

Who says the web has made libraries obsolete? The Monroe County Public Library branches up and down the Keys have plenty of things going on. The Key Largo library hosts magician Magic Norm for a magic show Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. It's also hosting a New Year's party for children ages 6 to 12 on Dec. 31 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. There will be games and more.

