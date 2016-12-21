Key West to gain 'rapid rehousing' for homeless
A Florida Keys nonprofit will redevelop its former office building in Key West as housing for the homeless or those about to become homeless. The Monroe County Homeless Services Continuum of Care , which is the county's lead agency for homeless outreach services, this month put out a call to have 1623 Spaulding Court, unit 4, turned into "rapid rehousing," part of a federal push meant to prevent families from becoming homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't hire Rusty Lemon
|5 hr
|Teacher
|1
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Dec 15
|Born into it
|14
|Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ...
|Dec 5
|Alphaj
|2
|trump might try to deport good cubans
|Oct '16
|Democrat
|2
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Oct '16
|Boobie guy
|1
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|JerryMitchell
|20
|please go vote hillary
|Oct '16
|vote hillary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC