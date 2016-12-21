Key West to gain 'rapid rehousing' for homeless

A Florida Keys nonprofit will redevelop its former office building in Key West as housing for the homeless or those about to become homeless. The Monroe County Homeless Services Continuum of Care , which is the county's lead agency for homeless outreach services, this month put out a call to have 1623 Spaulding Court, unit 4, turned into "rapid rehousing," part of a federal push meant to prevent families from becoming homeless.

