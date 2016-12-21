Key West police: Man slams girlfriend to the ground during boozy downtown argument

Key West police jailed a 24-year-old Davie man early Monday after a witness reported he picked up his girlfriend and slammed her to the ground, causing her head to bleed. Police said the suspect, Ernest George Nader, told an officer, "She wants to leave me and I hurt people that want to leave me," according to the arrest report, which describes the incident as alcohol-related.

