Key West nets four trophies at annual Upper Keys tourney
Teams from Key West, Marathon, Homestead and the Upper Keys took part in the AYSO Hurricane Cup on Dec. 17 and 18, 2016 at Founders Park in Islamorada. Four Key West teams from the Southernmost Soccer Club teams captured their respective division and one more finished in second place at the annual event.
