Key West in 2016: New City Hall opens, big cop lawsuit settles, a homicide remains unsolved and a woman gets stuck in a tree On May 8, Key West firefighters rescued an unidentified homeless woman who had gotten herself stuck inside a giant banyan tree outside the Westin Resort on Front Street. It took about seven minutes to free her, according to reports.
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|12 hr
|Caciques a liar
|37
|Don't hire Rusty Lemon
|Dec 22
|Teacher
|1
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Dec 15
|Born into it
|14
|Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ...
|Dec 5
|Alphaj
|2
|trump might try to deport good cubans
|Oct '16
|Democrat
|2
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Oct '16
|Boobie guy
|1
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|JerryMitchell
|20
