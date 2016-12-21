Key West hotel wants its stolen misfit toy returned

In Key West, which many locals call the island of Misfit Toys as a nod to the classic Christmas television special about a red-nosed reindeer, this theft hit close to home. Someone swiped a statue of Yukon Cornelius from the La Te Da, a hotel and restaurant at 1125 Duval St. between late Dec. 16 and Dec. 17, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.