Key West city leaders to host grand opening of $19M City Hall on Jan. 3
Key West city leaders will finally cut the ceremonial ribbon on the $19 million City Hall on Jan. 3 by hosting a grand opening that includes public tours of the building. The event will start at noon at the 1300 White St. site, where the city transformed the 1920s-era Glynn Archer School into a platinum-level LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, building that includes solar panels and other resource-efficient features that use less energy, water and reduce greenhouse emissions.
