Key West bus driver's religious discrimination lawsuit heads to jury trial

A former Key West city bus driver who claims his bosses violated his civil rights after he told them his religious beliefs prevented him from working during the 2014 Fantasy Fest is headed to trial next month. "Case did not settle," according to a Dec. 13 entry on the docket report, referring to a court-ordered mediation hearing held the day before.

