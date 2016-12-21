Historic cocaine offload for Coast Guard
It was a busy day at Coast Guard Sector Key West last week after two cutters arrived with nine men accused of smuggling cocaine in three separate go-fast boat cases on the high seas. The cases were part of a larger operation that involved Royal Canadian Navy ships, as well as six Coast Guard Cutters that included 27 drug-seizure cases that netted a total of 26.5 tons of cocaine worth an estimated $715 million, in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
