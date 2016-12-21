Historic cocaine offload for Coast Guard

Historic cocaine offload for Coast Guard

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: KeysNews.com

It was a busy day at Coast Guard Sector Key West last week after two cutters arrived with nine men accused of smuggling cocaine in three separate go-fast boat cases on the high seas. The cases were part of a larger operation that involved Royal Canadian Navy ships, as well as six Coast Guard Cutters that included 27 drug-seizure cases that netted a total of 26.5 tons of cocaine worth an estimated $715 million, in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't hire Rusty Lemon 5 hr Teacher 1
News Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit Dec 15 Born into it 14
Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ... Dec 5 Alphaj 2
trump might try to deport good cubans Oct '16 Democrat 2
Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be... Oct '16 Boobie guy 1
old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09) Oct '16 JerryMitchell 20
please go vote hillary Oct '16 vote hillary 1
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,586 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,267

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC