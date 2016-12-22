Flow of Cuban migrants surges after Fidel's death: 136 returned in 4 days
In the last four days, 136 Cubans trying to reach the country illegally were intercepted in the Strait of Florida, the Coast Guard said in a statement. The Coast Guard indicated that so far in December 541 Cubans have attempted to enter the United States by sea.
