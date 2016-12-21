Dream Factory grants wish to 13-year-old
Carter Weathers, 13, received a Carnival Caribbean Cruise to Key West, Florida, Freeport, The Bahamas, and Nassau courtesy of the Sedalia Dream Factory. While on the cruise, Carter met the Band Perry and swam with the dolphins.
