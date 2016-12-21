Christmas comes early: New mini horses, pig arrive at sheriff's 'animal farm'

Zena, a miniature horse, was rescued on the mainland and now lives at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Animal Farm on Stock Island, which reopens Jan. 8. This is Zena, a miniature horse, in her new stall at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Animal Farm. She is among four new animals, three mini horses and a pot-bellied pig, to arrive at the farm on Stock Island.

