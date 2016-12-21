Bug board codifies Oxitec contract

Florida Keys Mosquito Control District commissioners held their most non-controversial meeting of the year Friday, according to Commissioner Tom McDonald. There were no protestors outside the 107th Street Mosquito Control building in Marathon calling for the board to strike down a contract between the district and biotech company Oxitec, approved on Nov. 19. The contract solidifies a long-anticipated agreement for Oxitex to release genetically modified mosquitoes as a method of reducing the population Aedes aegypti, which carry Zika and other viruses.

