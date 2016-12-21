Arrest made in 2011 attempted murder

Police Officer Kuniko Keohane on Thursday checked some mug shots of wanted suspects and immediately knew the man accused of a 2011 parking-lot stabbing behind the Overseas Market shopping center, 2720 N. Roosevelt Blvd. It was Juan Perez, 49, a homeless man she had spoken with as he worked outside the same shopping center where in 2011 police say he nearly killed another homeless man, Richard Roddy, who was then 56. Keohane arrested Perez within two hours of seeing his mugshot, recalling she had spoken with him while he worked cleaning the parking lot of the same shopping plaza where he allegedly stuck a knife in Roddy's chest and chased after him.

