3 groups of Cubans totaling 51 migrants land in Florida Keys
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the groups landed Sunday between 5:30 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. The first group of 11 migrants landed in the upper Keys in Tavernier. The second group of 22 migrants landed just north of Key West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't hire Rusty Lemon
|5 hr
|Teacher
|1
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Dec 15
|Born into it
|14
|Lewd conduct is a CAPITAL FELONY under Federal ...
|Dec 5
|Alphaj
|2
|trump might try to deport good cubans
|Oct '16
|Democrat
|2
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Oct '16
|Boobie guy
|1
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|JerryMitchell
|20
|please go vote hillary
|Oct '16
|vote hillary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC