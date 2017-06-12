Hemingway house changes hands, still ...

Hemingway house changes hands, still off limits to public

In this July 30, 2007, file photo, the house formerly owned by Ernest Hemingway sits in the wooded landscape outside Ketchum, Idaho. The ownership of the Idaho house where Hemingway wrote some of his last works before killing himself in the main entryway in 1961 has changed hands but will remain off limits to the public.

