Flooding continues to overwhelm central Idaho neighborhoods

City officials in central Idaho are warning residents to prepare for more flooding as muddy water continues to overwhelm neighborhoods in Ketchum and Bellevue. Blaine County Disaster Services Coordinator Chris Corwin says the worst of the flooding is yet to come despite the region being plagued by encroaching rivers and tributaries for the past several days.

