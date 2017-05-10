Central Idaho officials expand flood ...

Central Idaho officials expand flood evacuation orders

Officials in central Idaho have expanded a flood evacuation order to include about two dozen homes near the resort town of Ketchum. Blaine County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Holly Carter said the homes are all in a narrow canyon west of town that runs along Warm Springs Creek.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Blaine County was issued at May 11 at 10:22AM MDT

