A weathered toy bear is tied to a branch at the south end of the road that was put in along the forested land along High Drive Bluff. The owner of the 50 acres of forested land is suing Swedberg Contracting Corp., owned by Adam Swedberg, who is blamed for digging out dozens of trees and scraping a milelong road into the forested South Hill bluff below Bernard Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.