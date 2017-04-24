Hemingway's depression was spurred on...

Hemingway's depression was spurred on by CTE, blows to the head, new book argues

Ernest Hemingway helps a soldier unjam his rifle during the Spanish Civil War at the Battle of Teruel between December 1937 and February 1938. Ernest Hemingway's depression and psychosis were a textbook case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy , the brain disease caused by repeated blows to the head, according to an American forensic psychiatrist who has written what he calls the "first comprehensive and accurate accounting of the psychiatric diagnoses" that led to the Nobel laureate's famous shotgun suicide in Ketchum, Idaho, in 1961.

