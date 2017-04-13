Commissioners give dark skies reserve...

Commissioners give dark skies reserved reception

Custer County Commissioners gave the idea of an international dark sky reserve roughly encompassing the boundaries of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and the cities of Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley a reserved reception earlier this week. The county's planning and zoning ordinance on lighting is compatible with a dark sky reserve, Commission Chairman Wayne Butts told Stanley City Councilman Steve Botti, who asked commissioners for a letter of support for the International Dark-Sky Association.

