California man pleads guilty to felon...

California man pleads guilty to felony eluding officers

Custer County Prosecutor Justin Oleson has resolved a nearly yearlong case where a California man who led deputies on a car chase from Stanley to Ketchum last summer has pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of eluding officers in exchange for other felonies being dismissed or reduced to misdemeanors under a binding plea agreement that Judge Alan Stephens accepted in March. Judge Stephens on March 16 sentenced Peter Mitchell Constantine, born in 1954, to 10 years of unsupervised probation in California, with credit for 279 days served in Idaho jails and in State Hospital South, and granted the defendant a withheld judgment on the eluding charge.

