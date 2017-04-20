California man pleads guilty to felony eluding officers
Custer County Prosecutor Justin Oleson has resolved a nearly yearlong case where a California man who led deputies on a car chase from Stanley to Ketchum last summer has pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of eluding officers in exchange for other felonies being dismissed or reduced to misdemeanors under a binding plea agreement that Judge Alan Stephens accepted in March. Judge Stephens on March 16 sentenced Peter Mitchell Constantine, born in 1954, to 10 years of unsupervised probation in California, with credit for 279 days served in Idaho jails and in State Hospital South, and granted the defendant a withheld judgment on the eluding charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Challis Messenger.
Add your comments below
Ketchum Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please check out Festival Speaker Wayne Purcell...
|Apr 16
|ImageIMP
|1
|questionable person living in your valley (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|One4u2nv
|8
|National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Thomas
|245
|big fat rat (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Gpaw13
|3
|Review: Precision Haircuts At Hayleywood Salon (Nov '15)
|Mar '16
|Mike
|3
|Ernest Hemingway's final triumph in Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|[VIDEO] 81 Year Old Grandmother Tops 166 MPH at... (Aug '14)
|Oct '14
|Cassie Mac Bride
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ketchum Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC