Behind Ernest Hemingway's suicide, nine concussions that...
Ernest Hemingway's depression and psychosis were a textbook case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy , the brain disease caused by repeated blows to the head, according to an American forensic psychiatrist who has written what he calls the "first comprehensive and accurate accounting of the psychiatric diagnoses" that led to the Nobel laureate's famous shotgun suicide in Ketchum, Idaho, in 1961. In his new book Hemingway's Brain, Andrew Farah, chief of psychiatry at High Point Regional Health System at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, refutes earlier theories that Hemingway was suffering from bipolar disorder, manic depression or even an excess accumulation of iron known as hemochromatosis.
