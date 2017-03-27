The Blood Road Best Traveled

The Blood Road Best Traveled

Wednesday Mar 15

The Ho Chi Minh Trail, aka "Blood Road," runs through Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam. Rebecca Rusch and her riding companion traveled nearly 1,200 miles in March 2015, ultimately finding the spot where Rusch's father was shot down and killed during the height of the Vietnam War in 1972.

Ketchum, ID

